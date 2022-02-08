OLYMPICS NEWS: Chloe Kim, Shaun White qualify to halfpipe finals | Shiffrin’s 2nd Olympic race ends early | Factors causing lower TV ratings | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Rollins leads Toledo against Ohio after 22-point game

The Associated Press

February 8, 2022, 1:42 AM

Ohio Bobcats (19-3, 10-1 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (18-5, 10-2 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toledo -3.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo plays the Ohio Bobcats after Ryan Rollins scored 22 points in Toledo’s 93-83 loss to the Ball State Cardinals.

The Rockets are 9-0 in home games. Toledo is fourth in the MAC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by JT Shumate averaging 2.2.

The Bobcats have gone 10-1 against MAC opponents. Ohio ranks fourth in the MAC with 13.0 assists per game led by Mark Sears averaging 4.0.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Rockets won 87-69 in the last matchup on Jan. 21. Rollins led the Rockets with 26 points, and Jason Carter led the Bobcats with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shumate is shooting 48.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, while averaging 15.3 points and 6.2 rebounds. Rollins is averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games for Toledo.

Sears is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Bobcats. Carter is averaging 12.9 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Ohio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 9-1, averaging 85.1 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 78.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

