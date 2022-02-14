Rollins leads Toledo against Kent State after 22-point outing

Kent State Golden Flashes (15-9, 10-4 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (20-5, 12-2 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kent State Golden Flashes (15-9, 10-4 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (20-5, 12-2 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo plays the Kent State Golden Flashes after Ryan Rollins scored 22 points in Toledo’s 100-72 victory against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Rockets have gone 10-0 at home. Toledo is sixth in college basketball with 38.9 points in the paint led by Rayj Dennis averaging 2.2.

The Golden Flashes are 10-4 against MAC opponents. Kent State scores 70.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season in MAC play. The Golden Flashes won the last matchup 66-63 on Jan. 1. Sincere Carry scored 19 points to help lead the Golden Flashes to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: JT Shumate averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 49.0% from beyond the arc. Rollins is averaging 19.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Toledo.

Carry is averaging 17.6 points and 4.6 assists for the Golden Flashes. Malique Jacobs is averaging 8.9 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Kent State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 9-1, averaging 85.2 points, 36.7 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 8-2, averaging 71.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

