Rollins leads Toledo against Buffalo after 24-point game

The Associated Press

February 28, 2022, 1:22 AM

Toledo Rockets (23-6, 15-3 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (19-8, 13-4 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo takes on the Buffalo Bulls after Ryan Rollins scored 24 points in Toledo’s 88-73 win against the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Bulls have gone 9-2 in home games. Buffalo ranks second in college basketball with 39.7 rebounds led by Josh Mballa averaging 8.7.

The Rockets are 15-3 in conference matchups. Toledo is ninth in college basketball scoring 80.7 points per game while shooting 48.0%.

The teams play for the second time this season in MAC play. The Rockets won the last matchup 86-75 on Jan. 26. Rollins scored 25 points to help lead the Rockets to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeenathan Williams is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Bulls. Ronaldo Segu is averaging 11.9 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Rollins is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Rockets. Setric Millner Jr. is averaging 12.0 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Toledo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 9-1, averaging 92.3 points, 45.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Rockets: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Categories:

