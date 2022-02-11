Rollins and the Toledo Rockets visit conference foe Northern Illinois

Toledo Rockets (19-5, 11-2 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (6-15, 3-8 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Toledo Rockets (19-5, 11-2 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (6-15, 3-8 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ryan Rollins and the Toledo Rockets visit Keshawn Williams and the Northern Illinois Huskies on Saturday.

The Huskies are 2-4 on their home court. Northern Illinois ranks eighth in the MAC shooting 33.6% from deep, led by Edward Manuel shooting 44.4% from 3-point range.

The Rockets are 11-2 in conference games. Toledo is ninth in college basketball scoring 38.4 points per game in the paint led by Rayj Dennis averaging 2.3.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Rockets won 94-63 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. Dennis led the Rockets with 16 points, and Kaleb Thornton led the Huskies with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trendon Hankerson is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 11.1 points and 1.9 steals. Williams is shooting 50.4% and averaging 18.3 points over the past 10 games for Northern Illinois.

Rollins is averaging 19.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Rockets. Setric Millner Jr. is averaging 12.6 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Toledo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Rockets: 9-1, averaging 84.6 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

