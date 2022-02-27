CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Rogers scores 26 to lead Siena past Monmouth 70-59

The Associated Press

February 27, 2022, 4:56 PM

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Colby Rogers had 26 points as Siena beat Monmouth 70-59 on Sunday.

Nick Hopkins had 12 points for Siena (15-11, 12-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Anthony Gaines added 12 points and seven rebounds. Jackson Stormo had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Walker Miller had 15 points for the Hawks (18-11, 10-8). Shavar Reynolds Jr. added 12 points. Nikkei Rutty had 11 rebounds.

The Saints leveled the season series against the Hawks. Monmouth defeated Siena 71-59 last Tuesday.

