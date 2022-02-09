OLYMPICS NEWS: Shiffrin ‘relieved’ to finish Olympic race | US women's hockey survives scare | Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Rogers scores 19 to lead UMBC past Hartford 68-64

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 10:06 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Darnell Rogers posted 19 points as Maryland-Baltimore County narrowly beat Hartford 68-64 on Wednesday night.

Keondre Kennedy had 15 points for Maryland-Baltimore County (12-10, 7-4 America East Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive win. Yaw Obeng-Mensah added 12 points and nine rebounds. L.J. Owens had 11 points.

Austin Williams tied a season high with 24 points plus six rebounds and five steals for the Hawks (5-16, 3-6), who have now lost four consecutive games. Moses Flowers added 18 points and eight rebounds. Traci Carter had 13 points and six assists.

