Rogers scores 18 to lift Siena past Quinnipiac 78-71

The Associated Press

February 24, 2022, 10:00 PM

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Colby Rogers had 18 points as Siena beat Quinnipiac 78-71 on Thursday night.

Nick Hopkins had 12 points for Siena (14-11, 11-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jared Billups added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Dezi Jones tied a season high with 24 points for the Bobcats (12-13, 7-10). Luis Kortright added 18 points and six rebounds. Tymu Chenery had 16 points.

The Saints improve to 2-0 against the Bobcats for the season. Siena defeated Quinnipiac 85-76 on Jan. 30.

