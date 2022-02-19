CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test COVID treatments | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Rogers leads Wagner past Central Connecticut 78-68

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 4:40 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Raekwon Rogers had a career-high 26 points as Wagner topped Central Connecticut 78-68 on Saturday.

Alex Morales had 18 points and six rebounds for Wagner (19-3, 13-1 Northeast Conference). Jahbril Price Noel added 14 points. Will Martinez had six assists.

Nigel Scantlebury had 20 points for the Blue Devils (7-21, 4-11). Andre Snoddy added 13 points and seven rebounds. Joe Ostrowsky had 11 points.

The Seahawks improve to 2-0 against the Blue Devils on the season. Wagner defeated Central Connecticut 54-52 on Feb. 3.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, using data from STATS LLC

