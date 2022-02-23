Rogers leads Wagner against Fairleigh Dickinson after 26-point showing

Wagner Seahawks (20-3, 13-1 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-22, 3-10 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wagner Seahawks (20-3, 13-1 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-22, 3-10 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner plays the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights after Raekwon Rogers scored 26 points in Wagner’s 78-68 win against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Knights are 2-5 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson is ninth in the NEC in rebounding with 27.1 rebounds. Anquan Hill paces the Knights with 5.1 boards.

The Seahawks are 13-1 in conference games. Wagner is fifth in the NEC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Rogers averaging 2.4.

The Knights and Seahawks square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Rush is averaging 13 points for the Knights. Hill is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Alex Morales is scoring 17.9 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Seahawks. Will Martinez is averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games for Wagner.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 2-8, averaging 71.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Seahawks: 9-1, averaging 72.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

