Rogers leads American against Navy after 20-point game

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 1:42 AM

Navy Midshipmen (17-8, 10-4 Patriot) at American Eagles (7-18, 3-10 Patriot)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: American -9.5; over/under is 122.5

BOTTOM LINE: American plays the Navy Midshipmen after Matt Rogers scored 20 points in American’s 60-54 victory over the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Eagles have gone 4-4 in home games. American averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 6-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Midshipmen are 10-4 against Patriot opponents. Navy ranks third in the Patriot scoring 32.4 points per game in the paint led by Greg Summers averaging 2.8.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Midshipmen won 47-45 in the last matchup on Jan. 29. John Carter Jr. led the Midshipmen with 14 points, and Stacy Beckton Jr. led the Eagles with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Stephens is averaging 5.9 points for the Eagles. Beckton is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for American.

Carter averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Midshipmen, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Tyler Nelson is shooting 49.1% and averaging 7.3 points over the past 10 games for Navy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 63.0 points, 25.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Midshipmen: 6-4, averaging 62.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

