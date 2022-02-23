CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC releases new mask guidelines | MCPS changes mask requirements for athletic season | Fairfax schools updates mask guidance | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Rogers carries UMBC past Hartford 92-85

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 10:27 PM

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Darnell Rogers had a career-high 26 points and Keondre Kennedy added 24 points as Maryland-Baltimore County defeated Hartford 92-85 on Wednesday night.

Rogers shot 4 for 6 from beyond the arc and 14 for 16 from the foul line.

Szymon Wojcik had 17 points for UMBC (14-13, 9-7 America East Conference). L.J. Owens added 12 points.

Briggs McClain and Moses Flowers each scored 22 points for the Hawks (9-18, 7-8). Jared Kimbrough had 14 points.

The Retrievers improve to 2-0 against the Hawks on the season. UMBC defeated Hartford 68-64 on Feb. 9.

