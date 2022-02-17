OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Roddy scores 31 to lift Colorado St. over New Mexico 83-68

The Associated Press

February 17, 2022, 11:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — David Roddy had 31 points as Colorado State topped New Mexico 83-68 on Thursday night.

Isaiah Stevens had 12 points and seven assists for Colorado State (21-3, 11-3 Mountain West Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive win. John Tonje added 11 points. Chandler Jacobs had six rebounds.

Jay Allen-Tovar had 17 points and seven rebounds and Jamal Mashburn Jr. 17 points and six rebounds for the Lobos (11-15, 3-9). Jaelen House had 13 points and six steals.

The Rams improve to 2-0 against the Lobos this season. Colorado State defeated New Mexico 80-74 on Jan. 19.

