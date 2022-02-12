Roddy scores 21 to lift Colorado St. over Fresno St. 65-50

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — David Roddy had 21 points as Colorado State topped Fresno State 65-50 on Friday night.…

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — David Roddy had 21 points as Colorado State topped Fresno State 65-50 on Friday night.

Isaiah Stevens had 14 points for Colorado State (19-3, 9-3 Mountain West Conference). James Moors added 11 points. John Tonje had 10 points.

Orlando Robinson had 24 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (16-8, 6-5). Anthony Holland grabbed 12 rebounds.

