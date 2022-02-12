SUPER BOWL LVI: What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Home » College Basketball » Roddy scores 21 to…

Roddy scores 21 to lift Colorado St. over Fresno St. 65-50

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 12:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — David Roddy had 21 points as Colorado State topped Fresno State 65-50 on Friday night.

Isaiah Stevens had 14 points for Colorado State (19-3, 9-3 Mountain West Conference). James Moors added 11 points. John Tonje had 10 points.

Orlando Robinson had 24 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (16-8, 6-5). Anthony Holland grabbed 12 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up