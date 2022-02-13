OLYMPIC NEWS: Figure skating drama on TV tonight | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | 'Tao-Tao' brings gold to China
Roddy leads Colorado State against Boise State after 21-point game

The Associated Press

February 13, 2022, 1:22 AM

Colorado State Rams (19-3, 9-3 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (19-5, 10-1 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boise State -2.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State plays the Boise State Broncos after David Roddy scored 21 points in Colorado State’s 65-50 win against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Broncos have gone 10-2 at home. Boise State is fifth in the MWC with 29.2 points per game in the paint led by Abu Kigab averaging 7.8.

The Rams are 9-3 against MWC opponents. Colorado State leads the MWC shooting 37.7% from downtown. Isaiah Rivera paces the Rams shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Broncos and Rams match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kigab is shooting 47.3% and averaging 14.1 points for the Broncos. Emmanuel Akot is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boise State.

Roddy is shooting 57.9% and averaging 19.5 points for the Rams. Isaiah Stevens is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 9-1, averaging 66.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

