Roddy carries Colorado St. over Nevada 82-72

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 2:11 AM

RENO, Nev. (AP) — David Roddy scored 29 points as Colorado State beat Nevada 82-72 on Tuesday night.

Kendle Moore added 22 points for the Rams.

Roddy made 11 of 14 shots. He added eight rebounds.

Isaiah Stevens had 13 points for Colorado State (18-3, 8-3 Mountain West Conference). James Moors added four assists.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored a career-high 36 points for the Wolf Pack (9-13, 3-8), who have now lost six games in a row. Grant Sherfield added 11 points and seven assists.

Colorado State defeated Nevada 77-66 on Jan. 25.

