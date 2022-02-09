Roddy carries Colorado St. over Nevada 82-72

RENO, Nev. (AP) — David Roddy scored 29 points as Colorado State beat Nevada 82-72 on Tuesday night. Kendle Moore…

Listen now to WTOP News

RENO, Nev. (AP) — David Roddy scored 29 points as Colorado State beat Nevada 82-72 on Tuesday night.

Kendle Moore added 22 points for the Rams.

Roddy made 11 of 14 shots. He added eight rebounds.

Isaiah Stevens had 13 points for Colorado State (18-3, 8-3 Mountain West Conference). James Moors added four assists.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored a career-high 36 points for the Wolf Pack (9-13, 3-8), who have now lost six games in a row. Grant Sherfield added 11 points and seven assists.

Colorado State defeated Nevada 77-66 on Jan. 25.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.