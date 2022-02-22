CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Robinson, Western Carolina Catamounts to visit Buckingham, UNC Greensboro Spartans

The Associated Press

February 22, 2022, 1:42 AM

Western Carolina Catamounts (10-19, 4-12 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (16-12, 8-8 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nick Robinson and the Western Carolina Catamounts take on De’Monte Buckingham and the UNC Greensboro Spartans on Wednesday.

The Spartans have gone 8-4 in home games. UNC Greensboro is 6-7 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

The Catamounts have gone 4-12 against SoCon opponents. Western Carolina has a 3-14 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Spartans won 68-49 in the last matchup on Feb. 8. Kaleb Hunter led the Spartans with 15 points, and Robinson led the Catamounts with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Langley is averaging 7.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Spartans. Keyshaun Langley is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

Robinson is averaging 14.9 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Catamounts. Joe Petrakis is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Catamounts: 2-8, averaging 65.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 3.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

