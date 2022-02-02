Robinson scores 37, leads W Carolina past ETSU 87-84

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Nicholas Robinson scored a career-high 37 points and Western Carolina edged East Tennessee State 87-84 on…

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Nicholas Robinson scored a career-high 37 points and Western Carolina edged East Tennessee State 87-84 on Wednesday night.

Cameron Bacote added a career high 21 and Marcus Banks added 15 for the Catamounts (9-14, 3-7 Southern Conference), to end a five-game losing streak.

Robinson also had 11 rebounds and five 3 pointers. Banks also had five 3-pointers as Western Carolina made 16 3-pointers.

Jordan King hit seven 3-pointers on 11 attempts and scored 32 points for ETSU (12-12, 4-7). Ladarrius Brewer had 18 points and David Sloan 13. ETSU had 15 3-pointers on 26 attempts.

