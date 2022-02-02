OLYMPICS NEWS: Kilde is Schwarzenegger of skiing | Chen, US lead team figure skating | Big win for American curlers | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Robinson scores 37, leads…

Robinson scores 37, leads W Carolina past ETSU 87-84

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 11:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Nicholas Robinson scored a career-high 37 points and Western Carolina edged East Tennessee State 87-84 on Wednesday night.

Cameron Bacote added a career high 21 and Marcus Banks added 15 for the Catamounts (9-14, 3-7 Southern Conference), to end a five-game losing streak.

Robinson also had 11 rebounds and five 3 pointers. Banks also had five 3-pointers as Western Carolina made 16 3-pointers.

Jordan King hit seven 3-pointers on 11 attempts and scored 32 points for ETSU (12-12, 4-7). Ladarrius Brewer had 18 points and David Sloan 13. ETSU had 15 3-pointers on 26 attempts.

.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USDA joins SSA in telling employees about reentry plans

Biden administration doubles down on greener energy for agencies, USPS electric vehicles

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up