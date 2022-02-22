CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Robinson scores 26 to…

Robinson scores 26 to lead Fresno St. past Air Force 65-40

The Associated Press

February 22, 2022, 11:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Orlando Robinson had 26 points as Fresno State easily defeated Air Force 65-40 on Tuesday night.

Robinson made 10 of 11 free throws.

Isaiah Hill had 15 points for Fresno State (17-10, 7-7 Mountain West Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak.

Jake Heidbreder had 14 points for the Falcons (10-16, 3-12), whose losing streak stretched to eight games. Lucas Moerman added three blocks.

A.J. Walker, who led the Falcons in scoring heading into the contest with 15 points per game, was held scoreless. He failed to make a shot from 3-point range (0 of 5).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS opts for mostly gas-powered vehicle fleet over Biden administration's objections

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

Zero trust will be 'incomplete experiment' without prompt follow-up, report says

OPM facing schedule delays, budget overruns for its trust fund modernization initiative

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up