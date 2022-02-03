OLYMPICS NEWS: Winter Olympics begin with lockdown, boycotts | Workout while watching the Olympics | Speedskater Bowe having quite an Olympics | Kilde is Schwarzenegger of skiing | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Robinson carries Liberty past…

Robinson carries Liberty past Bellarmine 66-53

The Associated Press

February 3, 2022, 5:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Shiloh Robinson tallied 17 points and 12 rebounds to lift Liberty to a 66-53 win over Bellarmine on Thursday.

Kyle Rode had 14 points and nine rebounds for Liberty (16-7, 7-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Darius McGhee and Keegan McDowell each had 13 points.

CJ Fleming had 14 points for the Knights (13-10, 7-2). Ethan Claycomb added 11 points and Dylan Penn had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

Biden administration doubles down on greener energy for agencies, USPS electric vehicles

Keeping women in government takes reimagining solutions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up