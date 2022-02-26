CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Charles Co. schools end mask mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | 'Vile' comments over mask stance | Latest COVID-19 cases
Robertson beats buzzer, No. 20 Oklahoma beats Kansas State

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 7:30 PM

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Taylor Robertson beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer to give No. 20 Oklahoma a dramatic 72-69 victory over Kansas State on Saturday.

Robertson took a pass from Nydia Lampkin along the left sideline and drilled the 3-pointer as time was running out. The shot capped a wild final four minutes in which six of the last seven made baskets were 3-pointers. Twice Kansas State tied the score with a 3-pointer, including Laura Macke’s shot that tied it with 22 seconds left. The Sooners were 5 for 20 from 3-point distance before making their last three in the closing stretch.

Robertson finished with 17 points for Oklahoma (22-6, 11-5 Big 12). Madi Williams had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Sooners and Skylar Vann scored 10 off the bench.

The game was in stark contrast to Kansas State’s 94-65 blowout victory over Oklahoma on Jan. 23 in which K-State’s national player of the year candidate Ayoka Lee scored a Division I single-game record 61 points. In this one, Lee scored only 13 points but added six blocks, four steals and 11 rebounds, five of which were on offense.

Freshman Serena Sundell led Kansas State (18-10, 8-9) with 24 points and added seven assists. Macke scored 14 off the bench.

At halftime, Oklahoma honored the 2002 Final Four team and Hall of Fame coach Sherri Coale, who retired last April after 25 years at Oklahoma. The ’02 team was Oklahoma’s first of three to make a Final Four, finishing as the national runner-up with a 32-4 record.

