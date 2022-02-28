Roberts, Stony Brook Seawolves square off against the NJIT Highlanders

NJIT Highlanders (11-16, 6-11 America East) at Stony Brook Seawolves (17-13, 9-8 America East) Stony Brook, New York; Tuesday, 7…

NJIT Highlanders (11-16, 6-11 America East) at Stony Brook Seawolves (17-13, 9-8 America East)

Stony Brook, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Roberts and the Stony Brook Seawolves host Miles Coleman and the NJIT Highlanders in America East action Tuesday.

The Seawolves are 12-4 in home games. Stony Brook ranks fifth in the America East in rebounding with 30.8 rebounds. Tykei Greene paces the Seawolves with 8.0 boards.

The Highlanders are 6-11 in conference games. NJIT is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Seawolves and Highlanders square off Tuesday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahlil Jenkins is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, while averaging 13.5 points and two steals. Greene is shooting 56.0% and averaging 19.1 points over the past 10 games for Stony Brook.

Coleman is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Highlanders. Matt Faw is averaging 9.5 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for NJIT.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 60.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.