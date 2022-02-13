OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American-born Gu takes silver in ski slopestyle | Shiffrin finishes in 18th | US women to face Canada in hockey final | PHOTOS: Winter Olympics, part 2
Home » College Basketball » Roberts scores 40 to…

Roberts scores 40 to lead Stony Brook over Maine 85-74

The Associated Press

February 13, 2022, 3:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Anthony Roberts had a career-high 40 points as Stony Brook beat Maine 85-74 on Sunday.

Roberts made 9 of 12 3-pointers. He added six rebounds and six assists.

Tykei Greene had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Stony Brook (15-10, 7-5 America East Conference). Frankie Policelli added 10 rebounds and five assists.

Maks Klanjscek had 24 points for the Black Bears (5-19, 2-11). Vukasin Masic added 14 points. Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish had six rebounds.

The Seawolves improve to 2-0 against the Black Bears on the season. Stony Brook defeated Maine 80-72 on Jan. 8.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

Navy engineer pleads guilty to selling submarine secrets

Pentagon outlines plan to make continuous ATOs the new ‘gold standard’ for cybersecurity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up