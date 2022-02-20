Roberts leads Stony Brook against Hartford after 27-point outing

Stony Brook Seawolves (15-11, 8-6 America East) at Hartford Hawks (8-16, 6-7 America East) West Hartford, Connecticut; Sunday, 5 p.m.…

Stony Brook Seawolves (15-11, 8-6 America East) at Hartford Hawks (8-16, 6-7 America East)

West Hartford, Connecticut; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hartford -1.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook visits the Hartford Hawks after Anthony Roberts scored 27 points in Stony Brook’s 88-82 victory against the Hartford Hawks.

The Hawks are 4-3 on their home court. Hartford is sixth in the America East scoring 68.7 points while shooting 45.3% from the field.

The Seawolves are 8-6 in conference matchups. Stony Brook is 4-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Seawolves won 88-82 in the last matchup on Feb. 19. Roberts led the Seawolves with 27 points, and Austin Williams led the Hawks with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 17 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Hawks. Moses Flowers is averaging 14.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Hartford.

Jahlil Jenkins is averaging 13.5 points and two steals for the Seawolves. Roberts is averaging 19.3 points over the past 10 games for Stony Brook.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Seawolves: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

