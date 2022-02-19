OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Roberts leads Georgia St.…

Roberts leads Georgia St. over Georgia Southern 58-49

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 5:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Justin Roberts posted 14 points as Georgia State defeated Georgia Southern 58-49 on Saturday.

Eliel Nsoseme had 10 points and seven rebounds for Georgia State (13-10, 7-5 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Kane Williams added six assists. Jalen Thomas had three blocks.

Georgia State totaled 21 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Andrei Savrasov had 21 points for the Eagles (11-14, 4-10), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Prince Toyambi added 10 points. Cam Bryant had seven rebounds.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Eagles on the season. Georgia State defeated Georgia Southern 79-63 last Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

CMS takes a page from the Air Force on streamlining software development

Security is the name of the game in DevOps, federal tech leaders say

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up