CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test COVID treatments | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Roberts, Greene carry Stony…

Roberts, Greene carry Stony Brook past Hartford 88-82

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 8:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Anthony Roberts had 27 points and Tykei Greene added a double-double as Stony Brook topped Hartford 88-82 on Saturday.

Roberts hit 4 of 6 shots from 3-point range for the Seawolves (16-11, 8-6 America East Conference). Greene finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Tyler Stephenson-Moore added 17 points.

Hartford scored 52 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Austin Williams had 27 points and six assists to lead the Hawks (8-17, 6-7). David Shriver added 16 points. Moses Flowers had 14 points and five steals.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

Security is the name of the game in DevOps, federal tech leaders say

CMS takes a page from the Air Force on streamlining software development

IRS plans pivot to Login.gov, lets users create online accounts without facial recognition

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up