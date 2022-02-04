OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Roberts, Bradley Braves to visit Givance, Evansville Purple Aces

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 1:42 AM

Bradley Braves (12-11, 6-5 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (5-15, 1-8 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Shamar Givance and the Evansville Purple Aces host Terry Roberts and the Bradley Braves in MVC play Saturday.

The Purple Aces have gone 4-5 at home. Evansville averages 9.8 turnovers per game and is 4-9 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Braves are 6-5 against MVC opponents. Bradley scores 71.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in MVC play. The Braves won the last matchup 79-47 on Jan. 13. Rienk Mast scored 23 points to help lead the Braves to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Frederking is shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, while averaging 7.4 points. Jawaun Newton is averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games for Evansville.

Roberts is shooting 48.1% and averaging 15.8 points for the Braves. Ville Tahvanainen is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bradley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 56.9 points, 24.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Braves: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

