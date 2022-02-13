Robert Morris visits Youngstown State following Akuchie’s 34-point performance

Robert Morris Colonials (6-19, 4-12 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (16-10, 10-6 Horizon) Youngstown, Ohio; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Robert Morris Colonials (6-19, 4-12 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (16-10, 10-6 Horizon)

Youngstown, Ohio; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Youngstown State -7.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State hosts the Robert Morris Colonials after Michael Akuchie scored 34 points in Youngstown State’s 82-69 win against the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Penguins have gone 10-5 in home games. Youngstown State has a 3-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Colonials are 4-12 in Horizon play. Robert Morris has a 4-10 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Horizon play. The Penguins won the last meeting 64-60 on Jan. 6. Akuchie scored 19 points points to help lead the Penguins to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Akuchie is averaging 14 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Penguins. Tevin Olison is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

Michael Green III is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, while averaging 10.7 points and 3.1 assists. Kahliel Spear is averaging 15.9 points and 9.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Colonials: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.