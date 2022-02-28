Robert Morris takes on Youngstown State, looks to stop 4-game slide

Robert Morris Colonials (7-23, 5-16 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (18-13, 12-9 Horizon) Youngstown, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Robert Morris Colonials (7-23, 5-16 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (18-13, 12-9 Horizon)

Youngstown, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris comes into the matchup against Youngstown State as losers of four games in a row.

The Penguins are 12-6 on their home court. Youngstown State is fifth in the Horizon scoring 72.8 points while shooting 45.3% from the field.

The Colonials are 5-16 in Horizon play. Robert Morris allows 74.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.3 points per game.

The teams meet for the third time in conference play this season. The Colonials won 73-68 in the last matchup on Feb. 13. Kahliel Spear led the Colonials with 27 points, and Dwayne Cohill led the Penguins with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Akuchie is averaging 13.9 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Penguins. Cohill is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

Spear is averaging 14.5 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Colonials. Michael Green III is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Colonials: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

