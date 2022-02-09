OLYMPICS NEWS: Chen's golden moment for Team USA | Kim defends Olympic halfpipe title | American curler's eye-catching shoes | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Robert Morris puts home win streak on the line against Detroit Mercy

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 1:22 AM

Detroit Mercy Titans (9-11, 6-4 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (6-17, 4-10 Horizon)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Robert Morris -2.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris hosts Detroit Mercy aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Colonials are 4-6 in home games. Robert Morris is 0-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Titans have gone 6-4 against Horizon opponents. Detroit Mercy ranks ninth in the Horizon with 11.7 assists per game led by Antoine Davis averaging 5.0.

The Colonials and Titans face off Wednesday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kahliel Spear is scoring 13.8 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Colonials. Michael Green III is averaging 13.3 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the past 10 games for Robert Morris.

Davis is scoring 23.3 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Titans. Madut Akec is averaging 13 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Titans: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

