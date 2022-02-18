Robert Morris hosts UIC after Franklin’s 23-point game

UIC Flames (10-15, 6-10 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (7-20, 5-13 Horizon) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UIC Flames (10-15, 6-10 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (7-20, 5-13 Horizon)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC visits the Robert Morris Colonials after Damaria Franklin scored 23 points in UIC’s 88-79 loss to the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Colonials are 4-9 in home games. Robert Morris is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The Flames have gone 6-10 against Horizon opponents. UIC is seventh in the Horizon with 30.2 rebounds per game led by Franklin averaging 7.1.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Flames won 80-75 in the last matchup on Feb. 4. Kevin Johnson led the Flames with 18 points, and Kahliel Spear led the Colonials with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Green III is averaging 10.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Colonials. Spear is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

Franklin is averaging 18 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Flames. Johnson is averaging 13 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for UIC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Flames: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.