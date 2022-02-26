CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Charles Co. schools end mask mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | 'Vile' comments over mask stance | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Rishwain leads San Francisco…

Rishwain leads San Francisco past San Diego 78-62

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 7:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Julian Rishwain scored 18 points as San Francisco topped San Diego 78-62 on Saturday.

Patrick Tape and Khalil Shabazz added 15 points each for the Dons.

Rishwain made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Jamaree Bouyea had 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists for San Francisco (23-8, 10-6 West Coast Conference).

Marcellus Earlington had 15 points for the Toreros (14-15, 7-9). Jase Townsend added 15 points. Yavuz Gultekin had 13 points.

The Dons improve to 2-0 against the Toreros this season. San Francisco defeated San Diego 88-73 on Jan. 8.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up