Rider plays Saint Peter’s following Murray’s 21-point performance

Rider Broncs (9-13, 5-7 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (11-8, 9-3 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Rider Broncs (9-13, 5-7 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (11-8, 9-3 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider visits the Saint Peter’s Peacocks after Dwight Murray Jr. scored 21 points in Rider’s 76-67 victory against the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Peacocks are 7-2 on their home court. Saint Peter’s has a 4-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Broncs are 5-7 in MAAC play. Rider has a 5-8 record against teams over .500.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Peacocks won the last matchup 58-51 on Jan. 16. Doug Edert scored 12 points points to help lead the Peacocks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daryl Banks III is shooting 41.1% and averaging 11.4 points for the Peacocks. Edert is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

Murray is averaging 12.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Broncs. Dimencio Vaughn is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Rider.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 8-2, averaging 69.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Broncs: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.