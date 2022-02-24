Rider and Niagara square off for conference showdown

Niagara Purple Eagles (12-13, 7-9 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (10-16, 6-10 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Niagara Purple Eagles (12-13, 7-9 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (10-16, 6-10 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dimencio Vaughn and the Rider Broncs host Marcus Hammond and the Niagara Purple Eagles in MAAC action.

The Broncs have gone 5-5 in home games. Rider ranks sixth in the MAAC with 12.5 assists per game led by Dwight Murray Jr. averaging 4.7.

The Purple Eagles are 7-9 in MAAC play. Niagara scores 68.1 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Broncs and Purple Eagles face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vaughn is scoring 12.8 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Broncs. Allen Powell is averaging 14.6 points and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games for Rider.

Hammond averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Noah Thomasson is averaging 13.3 points and 4.7 assists over the last 10 games for Niagara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

