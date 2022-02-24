CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Richmond takes home win streak into matchup with Saint Louis

The Associated Press

February 24, 2022, 2:02 AM

Saint Louis Billikens (19-9, 10-5 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (18-10, 9-6 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Spiders face Saint Louis.

The Spiders are 10-3 in home games. Richmond is seventh in the A-10 with 31.4 points per game in the paint led by Grant Golden averaging 8.4.

The Billikens are 10-5 in A-10 play. Saint Louis is the A-10 leader with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Francis Okoro averaging 5.0.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Billikens won the last matchup 76-69 on Jan. 2. Yuri Collins scored 24 points to help lead the Billikens to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Burton is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Spiders. Jacob Gilyard is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Richmond.

Gibson Jimerson is averaging 16.2 points for the Billikens. Collins is averaging 8.4 points and 5.2 assists over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Billikens: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

