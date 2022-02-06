Richmond plays George Mason following Burton’s 36-point showing

George Mason Patriots (11-8, 4-3 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (15-8, 6-4 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

George Mason Patriots (11-8, 4-3 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (15-8, 6-4 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hosts the George Mason Patriots after Tyler Burton scored 36 points in Richmond’s 71-61 victory over the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Spiders have gone 8-3 at home. Richmond is fourth in the A-10 with 32.2 points per game in the paint led by Grant Golden averaging 7.8.

The Patriots are 4-3 in A-10 play. George Mason has a 1-4 record in one-possession games.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Gilyard is averaging 12.3 points, 6.1 assists and 3.3 steals for the Spiders. Burton is averaging 9.9 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 38.1% over the past 10 games for Richmond.

Josh Oduro is averaging 17.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Patriots. De’Von Cooper is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for George Mason.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Patriots: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.