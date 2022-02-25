CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Richmond narrowly beats Saint…

Richmond narrowly beats Saint Louis 68-66

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 9:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tyler Burton had 23 points to lead Richmond past Saint Louis 68-66.

Francis Okoro converted a two-point play with 2:45 left to pull Saint Louis within two, but the Spiders were able to hold off the Billikens.

Jacob Gilyard had 15 points for Richmond (19-10, 10-6 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Nick Sherod added 13 points.

Francis Okoro scored a career-high 23 points for the Billikens (19-10, 10-6). Fred Thatch Jr. added 15 points.

The Spiders evened the season series against the Billikens. Saint Louis defeated Richmond 76-69 on Jan. 2.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

Zero trust will be 'incomplete experiment' without prompt follow-up, report says

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up