Richmond, Harris lead Seton Hall past Creighton 74-55

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 9:16 PM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kadary Richmond had 14 points to lead five Seton Hall players in double figures as the Pirates beat Creighton 74-55 on Friday night.

Jamir Harris added 13 points for the Pirates. Myles Cale chipped in 12, Tyrese Samuel scored 11 and Jared Rhoden had 11.

Creighton scored 16 first-half points, a season low.

Alex O’Connell had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Bluejays (13-8, 5-5). Ryan Nembhard added 11 points. Arthur Kaluma had eight rebounds.

