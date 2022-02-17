Rice visits UAB following Walker’s 20-point performance

Rice Owls (14-10, 6-6 C-USA) at UAB Blazers (19-6, 9-3 C-USA) Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Rice Owls (14-10, 6-6 C-USA) at UAB Blazers (19-6, 9-3 C-USA)

Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UAB -14; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts the Rice Owls after Jordan Walker scored 20 points in UAB’s 81-72 loss to the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Blazers have gone 14-0 in home games. UAB is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The Owls are 6-6 in conference matchups. Rice is 0-3 in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Owls won 85-80 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. Travis Evee led the Owls with 25 points, and Walker led the Blazers with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is shooting 41.0% and averaging 19.7 points for the Blazers. Michael Ertel is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UAB.

Max Fiedler is averaging 9.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Owls. Carl Pierre is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Rice.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 7-3, averaging 79.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.