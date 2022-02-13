OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Rice leads Bucknell against Lehigh after 21-point game

The Associated Press

February 13, 2022, 1:42 AM

Bucknell Bison (6-19, 3-11 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (9-16, 7-7 Patriot)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell faces the Lehigh Mountain Hawks after Xander Rice scored 21 points in Bucknell’s 78-72 loss to the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 6-7 at home. Lehigh ranks seventh in the Patriot in team defense, allowing 71.5 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

The Bison have gone 3-11 against Patriot opponents. Bucknell is fourth in the Patriot scoring 69.5 points per game and is shooting 44.5%.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Mountain Hawks won 97-64 in the last matchup on Jan. 14. Keith Higgins Jr. led the Mountain Hawks with 26 points, and Andre Screen led the Bison with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeameril Wilson is averaging 11.2 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks. Evan Taylor is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

Andrew Funk is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Bison. Rice is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 3.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Bison: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

