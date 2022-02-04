OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Rice hosts UTEP after Boum’s 32-point outing

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 2:02 AM

UTEP Miners (13-8, 6-3 C-USA) at Rice Owls (13-8, 6-4 C-USA)

Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP visits the Rice Owls after Souley Boum scored 32 points in UTEP’s 79-68 win against the Florida International Panthers.

The Owls are 8-2 in home games. Rice averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Miners are 6-3 in C-USA play. UTEP has a 6-8 record against teams above .500.

The Owls and Miners square off Saturday for the first time in C-USA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carl Pierre is averaging 15.3 points for the Owls. Travis Evee is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Rice.

Jamal Bieniemy is averaging 14.6 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Miners. Boum is averaging 14.6 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 38.7% over the past 10 games for UTEP.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Miners: 6-4, averaging 67.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

