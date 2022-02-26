Rice, Funk carry Bucknell past Boston University 89-78

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Xander Rice had 19 points to lead five Bucknell players in double figures as the Bison…

Listen now to WTOP News

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Xander Rice had 19 points to lead five Bucknell players in double figures as the Bison defeated Boston University 89-78 on Saturday.

Andrew Funk added 15 points for the Bison. Alex Timmerman chipped in 13, Elvin Edmonds IV scored 13 and Andre Screen had 10.

Rice shot 11 for 13 from the foul line.

Bucknell (8-22, 5-13 Patriot League) totaled 52 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Javante McCoy had 23 points for the Terriers (20-11, 11-7). Sukhmail Mathon added 17 points and 13 rebounds. Walter Whyte had 13 points.

The Bison evened the season series against the Terriers. Boston University defeated Bucknell 63-61 on Jan. 1.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.