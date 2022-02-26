CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Charles Co. schools end mask mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | 'Vile' comments over mask stance | Latest COVID-19 cases
Rhoden scores 30 to carry Seton Hall past Xavier 82-66

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 6:09 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jared Rhoden had a career-high 30 points as Seton Hall defeated Xavier 82-66 on Saturday.

Rhoden made 12 of 13 foul shots for the Pirates (18-9, 9-8 Big East Conference). Tray Jackson had 17 points. Kadary Richmond added 12 points and seven assists. Tyrese Samuel had seven rebounds.

Colby Jones tied a career high with 20 points and had 10 rebounds for the Musketeers (17-11, 7-10), who have lost four straight. Zach Freemantle added 11 points and Adam Kunkel scored 10.

The Pirates improve to 2-0 against the Musketeers for the season. Seton Hall defeated then-No. 25 Xavier 73-71 on Feb. 9.

