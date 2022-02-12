SUPER BOWL LVI: Latest from SoFi Stadium | What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Home » College Basketball » Rhoden leads Seton Hall…

Rhoden leads Seton Hall against No. 15 Villanova after 25-point showing

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Seton Hall Pirates (16-8, 6-6 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (18-6, 11-3 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Villanova -9.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall visits the No. 15 Villanova Wildcats after Jared Rhoden scored 25 points in Seton Hall’s 73-71 victory over the Xavier Musketeers.

The Wildcats have gone 9-1 in home games. Villanova is ninth in the Big East in rebounding with 32.2 rebounds. Eric Dixon leads the Wildcats with 6.8 boards.

The Pirates have gone 6-6 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall is 4-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Gillespie is averaging 16.5 points for the Wildcats. Justin Moore is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Rhoden is averaging 15 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Pirates. Kadary Richmond is averaging 6.9 points over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 73.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Pirates: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 38.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up