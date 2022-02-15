Rhoden and the Seton Hall Pirates take on conference foe No. 24 UConn

Seton Hall Pirates (16-9, 6-7 Big East) at UConn Huskies (17-7, 8-5 Big East) Storrs, Connecticut; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Seton Hall Pirates (16-9, 6-7 Big East) at UConn Huskies (17-7, 8-5 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: R.J. Cole and the No. 24 UConn Huskies host Jared Rhoden and the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Huskies are 10-2 in home games. UConn is eighth in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.3 points while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

The Pirates have gone 6-7 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall is ninth in the Big East scoring 28.6 points per game in the paint led by Rhoden averaging 5.2.

The teams play for the 17th time this season in Big East play. The Pirates won the last matchup 90-87 on Jan. 8. Kadary Richmond scored 27 points to help lead the Pirates to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Adama Sanogo is shooting 49.2% and averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games for UConn.

Rhoden is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Pirates. Tray Jackson is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 37.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Pirates: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 37.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

