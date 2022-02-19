Rhode Island visits George Washington after Bamisile’s 21-point outing

Rhode Island Rams (13-11, 4-8 A-10) at George Washington Colonials (10-14, 6-6 A-10) Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Rhode Island Rams (13-11, 4-8 A-10) at George Washington Colonials (10-14, 6-6 A-10)

Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Washington -3.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington hosts the Rhode Island Rams after Joe Bamisile scored 21 points in George Washington’s 73-52 win over the Duquesne Dukes.

The Colonials have gone 6-4 at home. George Washington gives up 71.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.8 points per game.

The Rams are 4-8 in conference matchups. Rhode Island has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in A-10 play. The Colonials won the last matchup 63-61 on Jan. 22. James Bishop scored 15 points points to help lead the Colonials to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bishop is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, while averaging 17.3 points. Bamisile is shooting 46.2% and averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games for George Washington.

Makhel Mitchell is averaging 11 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Rams. Makhi Mitchell is averaging 6.1 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Rams: 3-7, averaging 62.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.