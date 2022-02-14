OLYMPIC NEWS: ROC skater Valieva cleared to compete | First Black speed skating gold medal | Must see Olympic photos | US skiers help each other
Home » College Basketball » Rhode Island takes on…

Rhode Island takes on Dayton after Sheppard’s 23-point game

The Associated Press

February 14, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Dayton Flyers (17-8, 9-3 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (12-10, 4-7 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rhode Island -2.5; over/under is 124

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island hosts the Dayton Flyers after Jeremy Sheppard scored 23 points in Rhode Island’s 72-65 win over the Davidson Wildcats.

The Rams have gone 9-3 at home. Rhode Island is fifth in the A-10 with 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Makhel Mitchell averaging 7.2.

The Flyers are 9-3 in conference matchups. Dayton is 4-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in A-10 play. The Flyers won the last matchup 53-51 on Jan. 29. Toumani Camara scored 18 points to help lead the Flyers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Rams. Sheppard is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

Koby Brea averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, scoring 6.5 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Kobe Elvis is shooting 55.2% and averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Dayton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 64.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Flyers: 8-2, averaging 67.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up