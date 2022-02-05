Rhode Island faces UMass, aims to stop 4-game skid

UMass Minutemen (9-11, 2-6 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (11-8, 3-5 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UMass Minutemen (9-11, 2-6 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (11-8, 3-5 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rhode Island -7; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island aims to stop its four-game losing streak when the Rams take on UMass.

The Rams have gone 8-2 at home. Rhode Island averages 68.1 points while outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The Minutemen are 2-6 against A-10 opponents. UMass has a 4-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Rams won the last matchup 81-68 on Jan. 15. Makhel Mitchell scored 20 points points to help lead the Rams to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 12 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.2 blocks for the Rams. Ishmael El-Amin is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

Noah Fernandes is averaging 13.5 points and 4.4 assists for the Minutemen. Rich Kelly is averaging 8.7 points over the past 10 games for UMass.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Minutemen: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

