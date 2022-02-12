SUPER BOWL LVI: Latest from SoFi Stadium | What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Reynolds leads Saint Joseph’s (PA) against UMass after 20-point game

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 1:22 AM

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (10-12, 4-7 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (10-12, 3-7 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMass -2.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits the UMass Minutemen after Erik Reynolds II scored 20 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 73-67 overtime loss to the Davidson Wildcats.

The Minutemen have gone 7-4 at home. UMass gives up 77.9 points and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

The Hawks are 4-7 against A-10 opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is 6-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Minutemen and Hawks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rich Kelly averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutemen, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 50.5% from beyond the arc. Trent Buttrick is shooting 43.2% and averaging 7.9 points over the past 10 games for UMass.

Ejike Obinna is averaging 12.6 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Hawks. Taylor Funk is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

