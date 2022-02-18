CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccines, meals giveaway in Prince George's Co. | Queen Elizabeth II tests positive | Cheapest tests could come soon | Omicron subvariant monitored in DC | Latest COVID-19 cases in the region
Reynolds Jr. scores 17 to lead Monmouth over Rider 60-58

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 11:32 PM

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Shavar Reynolds Jr. posted 17 points and six assists as Monmouth edged past Rider 60-58 on Friday night.

Reynolds made one of two free throws with 7 seconds remaining and Monmouth held on to win when Dwight Murray Jr. missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Walker Miller had 15 points for Monmouth (17-9, 9-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). George Papas added 11 points. Myles Foster had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Mervin James had 17 points for the Broncs (10-15, 6-9). Murray added 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Dimencio Vaughn had 10 rebounds.

