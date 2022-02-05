OLYMPICS NEWS: Wüst makes Olympic history | American maps out halfpipe trick that might be winner | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Meet local Olympians
Reynolds II carries Saint Joseph’s over Fordham 72-69

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 4:24 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Erik Reynolds II had a season-high 23 points as Saint Joseph’s narrowly defeated Fordham 72-69 on Saturday.

Darius Quisenberry missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer for a chance to tie it for the Rams

Ejike Obinna had 15 points for Saint Joseph’s (10-11, 4-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jordan Hall added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Cameron Brown had 12 points and six rebounds.

Quisenberry, who missed 15 of 23-shot attempts, had 19 points for the Rams (10-11, 3-6), Kyle Rose scored 15 points and Chuba Ohams 12.

